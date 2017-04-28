LOS ANGELES (AP) — A remastered version of Prince’s landmark album “Purple Rain” will be released this summer with several previously unreleased songs.
NPG Records and Warner Bros. Records announced Friday that two remastered versions of the 1984 album will be released June 23. The labels said Prince himself oversaw the remastering process in 2015 and the two-disc “Purple Rain Deluxe” set will include six unreleased tracks.
Among the unreleased tracks are a solo version of the song “Possessed” and a studio version of “Electric Intercourse.”
An expanded edition will include a third disc of B-sides and a DVD of a 1985 performance by Prince and the Revolution in Syracuse, New York. Both releases are available for pre-order on Friday.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the first round
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
Prince died a year ago, leaving behind a trove of unreleased music at Paisley Park estate in Minnesota.
___
Online: https://prince.lnk.to/PurpleRainDeluxe
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.