NYACK, N.Y. (AP) — The family of a World War II veteran has a piece of his history back — a service medal.

Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer on Sunday presented the family of Bernard McNamara with his Purple Heart medal. It had been found along a Rockland County road several years ago with the inscription of “B.J. McNamara on December 9, 1943.”

Those who initially searched for the owner discovered that there were numerous men with that name who served in World War II. Schumer’s office began looking into the situation earlier this month and was able to determine who the medal belonged to.

McNamara died in 1975. He was wounded during the war, and also held as a prisoner of war for over a year.