MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Police outside Washington are investigating a pet-store burglary in which six puppies were taken.
Investigators say someone broke into DC Pups in Manassas, Virginia, and took the dogs from their cages Sunday afternoon.
Co-owners Roger Kummer and Shania Sample say they got to the store at 6 p.m. on Sunday to check on the puppies. However, they discovered that the puppies — which include a Pomeranian, a Maltese, and others about 9 to 12 weeks old — were gone from their cages, along with six travel carriers.
They also say the back window of the shop was broken and a security camera was pulled from the wall.
The dogs sell for anywhere between $800 and $1,100.
Authorities did not immediately release any information about possible suspects.
