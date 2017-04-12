SOLVAY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in New York have put decals referencing Marvel’s Punisher character on their vehicles, drawing complaints from some residents.

The Syracuse Post-Standard (http://bit.ly/2opw16A ) reports the Solvay Police Department’s patrol vehicles are sporting the skull-shaped decal, which is based on the comic book character’s symbol. The decal has a thin blue line over the American flag, which Chief Allen Wood says is a sign of police unity. It was added several months ago.

Earlier this week, a retired art teacher emailed the Solvay Mayor Ron Benedetti about the decal’s message.

Benedetti says he’s looking into it and will have the decals removed if he feels they’re inappropriate.

After a similar controversy earlier this year in Kentucky, Punisher creator Gerry Conway wrote on Twitter that his “morally compromised anti-hero” was not a good model for police.

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com