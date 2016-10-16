LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Pumpkins were going ballistic at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.
Teams from as far away as Virginia came to the race track to use trebuchets, catapults and air guns to launch the fall fruit, some of which made a gourd-geous arc across the New Hampshire sky.
While the pumpkins were the featured item, they were not only things which were being projected across the speedway.
Other acts of wanton destruction for general amusement included large, crane-like launchers to throw cars, motorcycles and pianos.
Most Read Stories
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says WATCH
- The story behind Kristofferson's iconic 'Me and Bobby McGee'
- How a super typhoon got sucked into a jet stream and spawned the storm that’s barreling right for us
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
- Live storm updates: What happened during Friday's storms
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.