ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The mother of a patron who was gunned down at a gay nightclub in Orlando says in a letter to a judge that the release of audio recordings of 911 calls from the club during the massacre would be “traumatizing.”
Rosetta Evans wrote the letter to an Orlando judge ahead of a hearing next Monday on whether the 911 calls should be made public.
The city of Orlando and two dozen media groups have been fighting over the release of more than 600 calls dealing with the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
The city made public around two-thirds of the calls.
But the city says releasing the remaining calls would violate a law prohibiting the release of recordings that depict a killing.
