ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A lawsuit brought by victims of the Orlando nightclub massacre against the gunman’s employer and wife is being withdrawn from federal court and filed in state court in South Florida.
Attorneys for 61 Pulse victims and family members of those killed filed the lawsuit in state court in Palm Beach County on Monday.
The change in venues was made just days after a federal judge said in an order that he doubted federal court was the proper jurisdiction for the case.
The lawsuit claims Omar Mateen’s employer, security firm G4S, and the wife of Mateen, could have stopped the gunman before the attack last June but didn’t.
Most Read Stories
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Nurses gain traction in Legislature on bills to address ‘dangerous’ staffing
Forty-nine people died in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history, and dozens more were injured.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.