ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The wife of the shooter in the Florida nightclub massacre plans to say she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder during her trial.
Court documents filed this week say Noor Salman intends to present a defense that shows she suffered a mental condition that has a bearing on the issue of guilt.
The documents also suggest that if statements she made to investigators are allowed at trial her attorneys will try to undermine them by saying she is susceptible to suggestion.
Salman is charged with obstructing an investigation and aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen. She has pleaded not guilty.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
- Hoping for a leftist revolution in Tuesday’s vote? Not so fast | Danny Westneat
Her trial in federal court in Orlando is set for March.
Mateen opened fire at the Pulse gay nightclub last year in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.