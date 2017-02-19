MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Andrew Schneider, a public health reporter for Lee Montana Newspapers, has died at age 74.
The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2l7OXqr) Schneider died Friday in Salt Lake City while being treated for pulmonary disease.
His wife, Kathy Best, is editor of The Missoulian.
Schneider shared two Pulitzers while working at the Pittsburgh Press. In 1986, he and Mary Pat Flaherty won the specialized reporting award for investigating failures in the U.S. organ transplant system.
In 1987, the Pittsburgh Press was awarded the Public Service prize for reporting by Schneider and Matthew Brelis on shortcomings in medical screening of airline pilots.
Later, at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, he broke the story of asbestos contamination in Libby, Montana, leading to an EPA Superfund cleanup.
Schneider had also worked for The Associated Press.
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com
