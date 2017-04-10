NEW YORK (AP) — The winners of the Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts are set to be announced in New York City.
This is the contest’s 101st year. The winners are being revealed Monday afternoon at Columbia University.
The Pulitzer Prizes will recognize the best journalism of 2016 in newspapers, magazines and websites. There are 14 categories for reporting, photography, criticism and commentary.
In the arts, prizes are awarded in seven categories, including fiction, drama and music.
