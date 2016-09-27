SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Justice Department has dropped charges against three men who spent more than 20 years in prison for murder after new tests found none of their DNA on evidence in the case.
Nelson Ortiz, Jose Caro and Nelson Ruiz cried and hugged loved ones after Tuesday’s hearing. They had been convicted in 1995 in the killing of 21-year-old pharmacy student Glorimar Perez.
Prosecutors said they did not have enough evidence to proceed with the case against the men, who had been out on bond since June. The judge ordered their ankle monitors removed and freed them.
The men had requested a new trial under a December 2015 law letting prisoners seek DNA analyses in certain cases where they were previously impossible.
Most Read Stories
- Gun seized in Che Taylor shooting traced to former sheriff’s deputy, officials say WATCH
- Play presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- Man charged in Cascade Mall shooting was getting court-ordered mental-health treatment
- Colorado combats a new breed of drug traffickers
- Suspect in mall shooting was socially awkward, troubled, former classmates and others say WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.