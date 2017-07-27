MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of an Australian woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer is planning a public memorial in her honor.

A spokeswoman for Justine Damond’s fiancé says a public memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Lake Harriet Band Shell in Minneapolis.

Damond was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Her family has also set up the Justine Damond Social Justice Fund, which will support causes important to her, including those promoting equal opportunities for everyone.

Damond’s family says the fund is their way of creating something positive. They say they hope Damond’s name will be associated with the love and change she wanted to see in the world.