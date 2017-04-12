ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting an Orlando police officer will be represented by a public defender rather than the Miami-based defense attorney he’d requested.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Frederick Lauten told Markeith Loyd that he can’t “pick and choose” his attorney when the state is paying for his defense. The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2p8H8R8 ) reports Lauten appointed attorney Roger Weeden to the case.

The 41-year-old man faces multiple charges, including the killing of Lt. Debra Clayton in January and his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December. He originally wanted to represent himself, but later asked to have Terence “Terry” Lenamon as his lawyer.

Gov. Rick Scott appointed a special prosecutor for the case after Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she wouldn’t seek the death penalty against Loyd.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/