WASHINGTON (AP) — A standing-room-only crowd has packed a historic African-American church in Washington for one of dozens of rallies around the nation supporting immigrant rights.
People attending Saturday included immigrants who lack legal permission to be in the country and their relatives and supporters. Also present were elected officials and representatives of labor and women’s groups. A line to enter Metropolitan AME Church stretched nearly a city block.
Speakers denounced President-elect Donald Trump for his anti-immigrant rhetoric and his pledge to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, said the American people would not allow Trump “to bury the Statue of Liberty.”
Immigrant rights advocates are planning demonstrations across the country in what they’re calling a “first salvo” against Trump’s pledged hard line on immigration.
