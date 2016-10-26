NEW YORK (AP) — Police have taken 10 protesters into custody for lying down on the George Washington Bridge during morning rush hour.

Joe Pentangelo (pehn-TAN’-jeh-loh) of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says seven male protesters and three female protesters were in custody at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The eastbound upper level of the bridge was closed for about 15 minutes.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the protest was about.

The George Washington Bridge is considered the busiest bridge in the country. It spans the Hudson River, connecting New Jersey with New York City.

It is also at the center of a trial of two former allies of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie charged with closing lanes to the bridge to punish a mayor who didn’t endorse Christie’s re-election.