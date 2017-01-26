WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Greenpeace protesters are facing charges after climbing a 270-foot tall construction crane blocks from the White House and unfurling a massive orange and yellow banner with the word, “RESIST.”
Media outlets report that the protesters, who began their climb early Wednesday, came down after 10 p.m. and were taken into custody. Police say they are charged with second-degree burglary, unlawful entry and destruction of property.
The banner encouraging opposition to President Donald Trump’s agenda was clearly visible from the grounds of the White House for several hours on Wednesday. Protesters hoped it would get under his skin.
The protests came a day after the Trump administration moved to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules and froze new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards.
Most Read Stories
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Heavy snowfall in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska is causing buildings to collapse VIEW
- Commenting on attractive woman upsets girlfriend | Dear Carolyn
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- 3 arrested in high-end burglary ring; Mariners’ Felix Hernandez among victims
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.