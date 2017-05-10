PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy and his sons have built a mock jail cell outside a rural Nevada prison facility where defendants in a 2014 standoff with federal agents await trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.
Organizers and protesters are taking turns in the plywood box to raise “bail” money for what Bundy family friend Jonathon “Skipper” Speece calls a defense fund.
Speece spent time in the cell Wednesday outside the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump, where Bundy son Ryan Bundy has filed court documents complaining about frequent strip searches and periods of solitary lockdown.
The Bundys and other defendants await trial June 26 on charges the standoff that stopped the U.S. Bureau of Land Management from enforcing court orders to confiscate Bundy cows from public rangeland.
