NEW YORK (AP) — Protesters again have stormed the stage of a New York production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” which depicts a Trump look-alike character being assassinated.
Police say 26-year-old Javanni Valle, of Brooklyn, and 28-year-old Salvatore Cipolla, of Oceanside, Long Island, were arrested on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges Sunday evening during the Public Theater production’s last performance in Central Park.
Information on their lawyers wasn’t available. The two were given desk appearance tickets.
Apparent video of the incident shows a man rushing the stage shouting “Liberal hate kills!” and “Goebbels will be proud!” before he is grappled by security and pulled away.
Most Read Stories
- Mother with knife killed by police was pregnant and had mental-health issues, family says WATCH
- SUV goes off cliff near Mount Rainier National Park; 1 dead
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- Airbus offers fuel-saving winglets on A380 in effort to revive sales
On Friday, a 24-year-old activist was arrested after she rushed the stage shouting “Stop leftist violence!”
Both Delta and Bank of America both pulled their sponsorship of the Public Theater.