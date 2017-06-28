CINCINNATI (AP) — A coalition of groups demanding that a white former police officer be tried a third time in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist plans a protest at the University of Cincinnati.
The Countdown to Conviction Coalition says the protest will be Wednesday night near UC’s Nippert Stadium, where a soccer match between the FC Cincinnati soccer team and the Chicago Fire will be televised nationally.
A mistrial was declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Ray Tensing. He was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. Tensing says he fired in self-defense because he was being dragged by DuBose’s car.
Hamilton County’s prosecutor says he’ll announce whether to retry the case the week of July 10.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs