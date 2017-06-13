HOUSTON (AP) — Dozens of protesters rallied against a Texas sheriff’s deputy and her husband as the couple made their first court appearance on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late-night confrontation.
Harris County deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry, appeared in a Houston courtroom Tuesday. They didn’t enter a plea and said little during the hearing.
Outside the courthouse, several dozen protesters held signs saying “Justice for John,” referring to 24-year-old John Hernandez, who died three days after the May 28 altercation.
Authorities say Terry Thompson confronted an intoxicated Hernandez after seeing him urinate in public outside a Houston-area restaurant.
Most Read Stories
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators WATCH
- UW professors hold after-sunset finals for Muslims fasting during Ramadan
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- Seattle couple endured 'blatant' prejudice: It's been 50 years since high court ruled on interracial marriage
- The rise and dramatic fall of King County’s black homeowners
Chauna Thompson, who was off-duty, arrived later to help subdue Hernandez.
The Thompsons are free on bond. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of life in prison.