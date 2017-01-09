MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in Virginia have agreed not to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing his 1-year-old son for the insurance money.
Joaquin Rams is scheduled to go on trial in March for the 2012 death of his son, Prince McLeod Rams. Rams has maintained his innocence, and said the boy died after going into seizures.
Prince William County prosecutors say he drowned the boy to collect more than $500,000 in insurance policies he took out on the boy’s life. Prosecutors also suspect Rams in the deaths of his mother and former girlfriend.
On Friday, prosecutors and Rams’ lawyers agreed to a deal in which prosecutors ruled out seeking a death sentence and Rams waived his right to a jury trial.
A judge will now decide Rams’ guilt.
