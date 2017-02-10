WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they won’t charge a District of Columbia police officer who fatally shot a man armed with a BB gun designed to look like a handgun.

The shooting occurred just over a year ago at a public housing complex in northeast Washington.

Police and prosecutors say 36-year-old Peter John ran from the officer after the officer tried to stop him. Prosecutors say John fell and the officer saw a gun fall from his hand. The officer fell on top of John and ordered him to show his hands, but prosecutors say John continued struggling and reached for the gun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday that it found sufficient evidence to back up the officer’s claim of self-defense. The officer is white. John was black.