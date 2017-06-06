WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has fatally shot a New Jersey Transit bus driver in a parking lot and then killed herself.
Prosecutors in Gloucester (GLAH’-stur) County say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a bus depot in Washington Township.
They say 44-year-old Woodbury resident Piacenta Jackson shot 45-year-old Sicklerville resident Ryon Reynolds. They say Jackson then shot and killed herself in nearby Mantua Township.
The bus depot was shut down, but buses continued to operate.
Investigators haven’t said what the relationship between Jackson and Reynolds was.