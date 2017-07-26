COCOA, Fla. — Florida prosecutors will decide whether to file charges against five teenagers who laughed and recorded video as a disabled man drowned.
Cocoa Police officials said Wednesday they had turned over the case to prosecutors. Police have recommended filing a misdemeanor charge of failure to report a death.
The teens, ages 14 to 18, are heard in the video laughing at 31-year-old Jamel Dunn as he drowned July 9 in a Cocoa retention pond.
Last week, Police Chief Mike Cantaloupe said an initial review of the case determined no laws were broken. However, Cantaloupe said further research showed the misdemeanor charge could apply even though it had never been applied “in a scenario like this one.”
Most Read Stories
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘A painful and frustrating experience’: Horizon Air scheduling havoc will continue into the fall
- 'Security concerns' shutter Seattle's Movie Night at Magnuson Park
- Dining on roadkill: Washington residents gather 1,600 deer, elk in law's first year VIEW
State Attorney’s Office spokesman Todd Brown said there was no timetable for deciding whether to file charges.