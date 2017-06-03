CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a judge to deny requests from former Illinois U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock to throw out his corruption case.
Prosecutors say Schock’s reasons for dismissing the charges against him are “meritless.” They made their argument in a filing late Friday in U.S. District Court in Springfield, Illinois.
Prosecutors have accused the once-rising Republican star of illegally being reimbursed with government money for lavish spending, including a $5,000 chandelier.
Schock argued in an April filing that the charges are based on ambiguous House spending rules. He said his prosecution undermines longstanding protections for members of Congress.
Schock resigned in 2015 as scrutiny of his spending intensified. He’s pleaded not guilty to wire fraud, theft of government funds and falsification of election commission filings. Trial is set for July 10.