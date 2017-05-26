PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Court records say prosecutors will seek the death penalty if a northwest Missouri man is convicted of killing four members of his family.
The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2qrsDY5 ) a June 1 hearing is scheduled in Platte County Circuit Court in the case against 25-year-old Grayden Lane Denham.
Denham is accused of fatally shooting his grandparents, his sister and her 3-month-old son in February. Their bodies were found outside a burning home near Edgerton.
He has pleaded not guilty and is being held in Platte County Detention Center. Bond is set at $4 million.
Denham was arrested in Seligman, Arizona, where police said he was walking around naked. He is also charged with arson and animal abuse for shooting a dog.
Details of events preceding the shooting and fire haven’t been released.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
