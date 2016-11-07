PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The government has asked a judge to deny Oregon standoff defendant Ryan Payne’s request to withdraw his guilty plea.
The Montana man admitted in July that he conspired with Ammon Bundy and others to prevent Interior Department employees from doing their jobs during the 41-day occupation of the Malheur National Wildfire Refuge.
Bundy and six co-defendants went ahead to trial and were found not guilty.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel said Monday that Payne has failed to identify a fair and just reason to undo his plea deal. He says Payne knew his co-defendants planned to mount a vigorous defense and that an acquittal was a distinct possibility.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
- Seahawks have a good Sunday without playing
- Win over Cal means Apple Cup officially looms large for Huskies | Larry Stone
A total of 11 defendants pleaded guilty before the Bundy trial. So far, nobody else has tried to withdraw their plea.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.