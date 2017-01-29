COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor plans to appeal the rejection of a convicted rapist’s 112-year prison sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Mahoning (muh-HOH’-ning) County Prosecutor’s Office wants the high court to take up the case of the 2008 sentence given to Brandon Moore for crimes committed when he was 15.
Moore was tried as an adult and convicted by a jury in the 2001 armed kidnapping, robbery and gang rape of a 22-year-old Youngstown State University student.
The Ohio Supreme Court overturned the sentence in December, saying it constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Inslee and other officials denounce immigrant ban ‘train wreck’ VIEW
- Stan Boreson, ‘King of Scandinavian Humor’ and show host, dies at 91 VIEW
- How Saturday's protest against Trump's refugee ban unfolded at Sea-Tac
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
Prosecutors say the formal filing will come in March.
Moore’s attorney says the state court didn’t call for Moore’s release but only to show that he’s been rehabilitated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.