SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say a 14-year-old Utah boy used his mother’s gun to shoot and wound another teenager outside a middle school last week.

Charging documents filed Monday say the teen shot a 16-year-old boy twice in the head and said he would reunite him with his deceased mother.

Police say the two teenagers had planned to meet behind the school to fight on Oct. 25.

Authorities say the 14-year-old decided to grab his mother’s gun as a scare tactic and showed another juvenile the firearm in his backpack.

Prosecutors say he fired the shots after the older teen advanced on him. The victim survived.

The 14-year-old was charged in juvenile court Monday with attempted murder, two counts of felony discharge of a firearm and one count of possessing a firearm on school premises.