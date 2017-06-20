Share story

By
The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the bond posted by the mother of a Texas teenager who used an “affluenza” defense after he killed four people in a 2013 drunken-driving crash.

Tonya Couch has been free pending trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering. She and her son Ethan fled to Mexico in 2015 after video surfaced apparently showing him at a party with alcohol — a probation violation.

Now, prosecutors allege that Tonya Couch possessed or consumed alcoholic beverages in violation of her bond.

She tends bar in suburban Fort Worth.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

At trial, a psychologist blamed “affluenza” — acting irresponsibly due to wealth — for Ethan Couch’s actions. He’s serving two years in jail as a condition of his 10 years’ probation.

The Associated Press