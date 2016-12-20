MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say they’re reviewing a report prepared by University of Minnesota investigators on allegations of sexual assault by several members of the Gopher football team.

In a statement Tuesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said his office will review the report and has no further comment for now. His spokesman, Chuck Laszewski (lah-SHEF’-skee), declined to comment on whether the review means they might reopen the investigation.

Minneapolis police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Michal told the St. Paul Pioneer Press the case is closed and there are no plans to reopen it.

The prosecutor’s office said in October it had insufficient evidence to charge anyone after a police investigation of the September incident. The university conducted its own investigation, which led to last week’s suspensions of 10 players and a brief boycott of football activities by the team.