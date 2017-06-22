COLUMBIA, S.C. — An indictment says a former supervisor at a South Carolina juvenile prison ordered guards to hog-tie two inmates and leave them on their stomachs for two hours because they made too much noise.
The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that Nicole Samples knew that the Department of Juvenile Justice specifically banned tying inmates’ legs to their arms as punishment.
The indictment says the former lieutenant also tried to get guards to lie to investigators about what happened.
Samples is charged with two counts of depravation of rights under color of law and one count of obstruction of justice. She faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted of all counts.
Court records did not list a lawyer.