CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey state police officer has fatally shot a man during an investigation at a highway service area.

The attorney general’s office says the shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the Molly Pitcher service area on the New Jersey Turnpike in Cranbury.

No police officers were hurt in the shooting. The man who was shot was declared dead at the scene.

Video footage from news helicopters over the scene shows a pickup truck smashed into barriers on the side of the service road leading to the rest area.