MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in Florida have found no evidence of a crime in the death of a prison inmate left for nearly two hours in a hot shower.

A memo released Friday by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office concludes that 50-year-old Darren Rainey died accidentally in June 2012, in part because of undiagnosed heart disease. The memo said he suffered no burn injuries.

The investigation also found no evidence that officers at the Dade Correctional Institution regularly used the hot shower to punish or torture inmates, as some of them claimed after Rainey’s death.

Rainey was taken to the shower after he had smeared feces on himself, the walls of his cell and his bedsheets. He was found dead about two hours later. An autopsy ruled his death an accident.

The investigation found temperatures in the shower were not excessively high.