TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a 61-year-old New Jersey woman stabbed her male roommate after he refused to have sex with her.
Sharon Harry, of Trenton, faces aggravated assault and weapons charges.
Her attorney told NJ.com that the incident was out of character for his client, who has no prior record.
Prosecutors say Harry stabbed her roommate in the chest on Friday night. They say the man was seriously injured but was able to explain to police what had happened.
The man was taken to a hospital. Authorities say he’s expected to survive, but further details on his condition have not been disclosed.
A judge agreed Tuesday to reduce Harry’s bail to $10,000. But she was told she could not have any contact with the victim.
