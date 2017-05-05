NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man planned to construct and use a pressure cooker bomb in New York City and, if necessary, become a martyr in support of the Islamic State group.
Authorities on Friday charged 20-year-old Gregory Lepsky, of Point Pleasant, with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
Investigators say police arrested Lepsky in February after he threatened to kill his family dog. While searching the home, officers found the pressure cooker in his closet.
Authorities say a search of his computer and social media found evidence Lepsky planned to detonate a bomb and fight on behalf of the Islamic State group.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
Lepsky faces an initial court appearance Friday afternoon and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the charges.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.