NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man planned to construct and use a pressure cooker bomb in New York City and, if necessary, become a martyr in support of the Islamic State group.

Authorities on Friday charged 20-year-old Gregory Lepsky, of Point Pleasant, with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Investigators say police arrested Lepsky in February after he threatened to kill his family dog. While searching the home, officers found the pressure cooker in his closet.

Authorities say a search of his computer and social media found evidence Lepsky planned to detonate a bomb and fight on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Lepsky faces an initial court appearance Friday afternoon and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the charges.