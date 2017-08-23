BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man accused of participating in a plot to behead a conservative blogger for the Islamic State group asked a fellow prisoner to help him “neutralize” his co-defendant and an informant.

Authorities say 27-year-old David Wright plotted with Rhode Island resident Nicholas Rovinski and another man to kill blogger Pamela Geller. The plot was never carried out. Rovinski pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges last year.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2v5MOBX ) prosecutors included in court papers Tuesday a sworn statement from an FBI agent saying Wright told the prisoner “neither ‘Nick’ nor his family was safe.”

Prosecutors say Wright previously told the informant he would behead anyone who betrayed him by giving information police.

Wright’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment on Wednesday.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com