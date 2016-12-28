WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say an argument over which television show to watch prompted a Massachusetts man to threaten his family members with a gun on Christmas morning.
Corey Hodgdon was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing at his arraignment Tuesday on charges that include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutors say Hodgdon had gotten upset over what show the family was watching on television before he pulled a gun and issued threats during the incident on Sunday in Worcester (WUS’-ster).
Police say some family members locked themselves in a bathroom. They were able to escape the home when Hodgdon went into the basement. Officers arrived at the scene, entered the home and arrested Hodgdon.
Hodgdon’s attorney requested her client undergo a mental health evaluation, which the judge granted.
