LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors want a federal judge in Nevada to schedule three group trials for the 17 defendants facing charges in an armed confrontation with U.S. officials over grazing rights near cattleman Cliven Bundy’s ranch.

Bundy and other defendants lost a bid for individual trials.

Bundy now says in a document filed Wednesday that all the defendants should be tried together.

That comes after federal prosecutors filed paperwork Nov. 13 seeking three trials, grouped by whether the defendants were alleged leaders, mid-level organizers or gunmen during the April 2014 standoff outside Bunkerville.

The first would start Feb. 6 for Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and co-defendants Peter Santilli and Ryan Payne.

Trial for six defendants would start in May.

A third trial for the remaining six would begin in August.