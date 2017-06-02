HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors have received the investigative files in the police shooting of an unarmed United Arab Emirates citizen who fled after an Ohio car crash.
Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2rkx6j4 ) reports the Ohio Bureau of Investigation said Friday that prosecutors with the state Attorney General’s Office could ask for a follow-up investigation into 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri’s death or present findings to a grand jury.
The bureau says it has no timetable.
Authorities say a Hudson police officer repeatedly shot the Case Western Reserve University law student Dec. 4 during a struggle after Alameri flipped his car along the Ohio Turnpike and ran. Investigators haven’t said why he fled.
The United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United States has discussed the case with Ohio’s governor and public safety director.
