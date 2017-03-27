NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case in Pennsylvania are fighting defense efforts to question 2,000 potential jurors.
They also want the jury selected weeks before the scheduled June 5 trial so jurors can prepare to be sequestered.
The trial is being held near Philadelphia. But jurors are being chosen from the Pittsburgh area, nearly 300 miles away, because of worldwide publicity about the case.
The defense bid to start jury selection June 5, if successful, could delay testimony for weeks.
The battle over jury selection Monday is the latest legal maneuvering in the case.
The judge must still decide how much the jury will hear from Cosby’s deposition about his long history of extramarital affairs.
Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.
