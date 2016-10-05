BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Prosecutors in Montana have dropped a charge of driving under the influence filed against a former Navy SEAL who said he shot and killed Osama bin Laden.
Butte-Silver Bow County prosecutors charged Rob O’Neill with negligent endangerment Wednesday and deferred prosecution for up to a year while O’Neill undergoes treatment through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Montana Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2dLbuDv ) both sides agreed that medication prescribed to O’Neill to treat symptoms related to his military service formed the basis for the DUI charge.
O’Neill was charged after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a running car at a convenience store at 2:30 a.m. on April 8. He said he had taken a prescription sleep aid.
O’Neill issued a statement Wednesday saying he looks forward to putting the matter behind him.
Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com
