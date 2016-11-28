BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a car that struck a hotel shuttle van near Boston’s airport and killed two visitors from Texas was drunk.
Steven Birenbaum, of Swampscott, was released on $5,000 bail after pleading not guilty at his arraignment Monday to several charges, including two counts of manslaughter while driving drunk.
Prosecutors say the 27-year-old Birenbaum was speeding and under the influence of marijuana and prescription medications when he struck the rear of the van, which was heading for a hotel after picking up travelers from Logan International Airport at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 31.
Two van passengers, 59-year-old Joseph Rodriguez and 47-year-old Sandra Arreola, both of El Paso, Texas, were ejected and died.
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Huskies rise two spots to No. 4 in AP Top 25 football poll
- If one-loss Huskies are Pac-12 champs, they merit a berth in 4-team College Football Playoff | Matt Calkins
- Doug Baldwin says Seahawks didn’t play well vs. Bucs. Was it an aberration? | Larry Stone
- Seattle-area holiday lights: Where to see dazzling displays
Birenbaum’s attorney called the crash an “unfortunate, tragic accident” and says his client is remorseful.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.