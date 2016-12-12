PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal prosecutors will push forward with felony conspiracy charges against seven people who helped take over a national wildlife refuge in Oregon despite the stunning acquittal of the first group of defendants.
Prosecutors had until Monday to indicate their next move after the leaders of the armed occupation and five others were acquitted of the same charges Oct. 27.
Prosecutors could have filed different charges or dropped the case. The defendants are due for trial next month.
The group seized the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge on Jan. 2 to demand the U.S. government relinquish public lands to local control. The standoff stretched on for 41 days.
