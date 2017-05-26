RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors dispute allegations of inadequate medical care for a former Salvadoran colonel jailed in an extradition case.
A federal judge demanded an update by Friday on medical care for Inocente Orlando Montano Morales. Judge Terrence Boyle had threatened to grant a conditional release if he didn’t get a satisfactory response.
Boyle had previously tried to send Montano to a prison hospital, but he was instead moved to a Virginia jail.
Montano’s lawyer complained of missed blood-sugar checks, but prosecutors say Montano’s diabetes medicine doesn’t require daily measurements. Prosecutors also say the cancer survivor’s temperature has been normal despite his complaining of fever.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
- Trump’s budget proposal zeros out $1.1 billion for Lynnwood light-rail line
Spain wants to extradite Montano on charges that he helped plot the 1989 deaths of Jesuit priests during El Salvador’s civil war. The priests were from Spain.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.