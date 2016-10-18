PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors in suburban Philadelphia are accusing Bill Cosby’s “cadre of high-priced lawyers” of stretching the truth as they try again to get a sexual-assault case against him thrown out.

The two sides have filed dueling legal briefs before a key pretrial hearing next month. The Nov. 1 hearing could determine if the case moves forward and if more accusers testify.

Cosby’s lawyers complain it’s unfair to make him defend events from a 2004 sexual encounter.

But Montgomery County prosecutors say Cosby used his fame and fortune “to conceal his crimes” for years. They say they reopened the case amid new evidence from Cosby’s long-sealed 2006 deposition in the accuser’s civil lawsuit and new accusations from dozens of other women.

The 79-year-old once known as America’s Dad is set to go on trial in June.