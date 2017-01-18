NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the corruption convictions of two former aides to Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal should stand.

They wrote in a filing late Tuesday in response to motions by Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni that the evidence was overwhelming.

Kelly and Baroni argue the government didn’t prove the plan to create traffic jams was aimed at retaliating against a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse Christie in 2013.

They say the judge should have given different instructions to the jury.

Prosecutors wrote that under conspiracy law, they aren’t required to prove any motive behind the acts in question.

Kelly and Baroni are scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Christie wasn’t charged.