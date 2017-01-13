MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with killing a Saudi Arabian college student in a northwestern Wisconsin city.
Cullen Osburn faces one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi’s death in October.
The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2iobnPr ) that a criminal complaint says police responding to a fight in front of a Menomonie pizza restaurant found Alnahdi unconscious.
The complaint says Osburn’s sister told police that Osburn told her Alnahdi grabbed a chain around his neck and he may have pushed Osburn backward.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf told the newspaper that Osburn has been arrested in Minnesota and will need to be extradited.
Online court records didn’t indicate an attorney for Osburn.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.