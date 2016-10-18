BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian prosecutors say four people have been charged with participating in the activities of a terrorist organization, including by funding it and recruiting people to fight with the Islamic State group in Syria.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office says in a statement that the charges came after 15 homes were searched Tuesday in the Flanders cities of Antwerp, Ghent and Deinze. Prosecutors say no arms or explosives were found.

Prosecutors say 15 people were questioned, of whom four were charged. The prosecutors say there was no established link with the suicide bomb attacks, claimed by Islamic State, which killed 32 victims in Brussels in March.

No further details have been released.