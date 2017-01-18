BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont prosecutor who disarmed the suspect in a fatal shooting of a social worker says he is no longer carrying a gun to work.
State’s Attorney Scott Williams said Wednesday that while he believes that as a law enforcement officer, he has the authority to carry a gun to work, he no longer does after learning from a Times Argus report that some courthouse workers were concerned.
Authorities say Williams grabbed a rifle away from Jody Herring after she shot Lara Sobel outside a state office building in August 2015. Herring has been charged with Sobel’s death and the slayings of three relatives. The case against her is pending.
Williams, a Navy veteran, said he might be able to prevent further tragedy if faced again with similar circumstances.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
- 'It's time for Seattle to shut up': What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' future
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.